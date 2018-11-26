× Plumbers get big spike in calls day after Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The day after Thanksgiving is a mess for plumbers, which means booming business, WSOC reports.

“It’s hectic today, a lot of calls today,” said Jonathan Fernald, manager of Rapid Rooter Charlotte. “(It’s) as many calls as we get all week in one day.”

Fernald said the day after Thanksgiving brings about three times as much business his way. On a typical day, he responds to about five calls.

The day after Thanksgiving he answers 15 to 20 calls, which could add up to a long day.

“The gravy had a lot of grease, you know. Don’t pour it down the sink or the disposal,” Fernald said. “A lot of people rinse their plate off instead of putting it in the trash. If they rinse it off in the sink, the grease off the gravy and icing and everything goes down in the sink. It will clog it up.”

Fernald said restrooms are no exception, but he didn’t want to go into details.

