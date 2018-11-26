× Oprah Winfrey’s mother, Vernita Lee, dies at 83

MILWAUKEE — The mother of talk show queen Oprah Winfrey has passed away.

The family confirmed in a statement to People Magazine that Vernita Lee died at her home in Milwaukee on Thanksgiving Day at the age of 83.

Lee worked as a housekeeper throughout her life.

Oprah was one of her four children.

The relationship between Oprah and her mom was a tumultuous one but was eventually repaired.

Oprah had Lee on her talk show in 1990 where Oprah’s personal stylist gave her a makeover.

Lee has already been laid to rest in a private funeral.