In Monday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses MoviePass whose members are now seeing fewer movies, cannabis retailers who are promoting 'Green Wednesday' as a shopping holiday and people in their 50s and 60s whose job prospects are looking better.
MoviePass could turn profit as members see fewer movies, cannabis sellers push ‘Green Wednesday’ and more
-
MoviePass to charge former customers, Toys R Us could come back to life and more
-
Coca-Cola eyeing cannabis growth, iOS 12 released for iPhone and more
-
Samsung unveils plan for new folding phone, fewer people selling homes without realtors and more
-
CVS pilots delivery service for members, Costco’s Black Friday sales revealed and more
-
NC job market hits record high, pricey products may make you fewer friends and more
-
-
Carolinians turn to walkie-talkie app before Florence, pharmacies remind to refill prescriptions and more
-
Apple now lets you download their data on you, gas prices on the decline and more
-
Facebook stock drops to 2-year low, NC unemployment dips below US average and more
-
CDC says do not eat romaine lettuce amid E. coli outbreak, some colleges do away with loans and more
-
National gas tax considered to pay for infrastructure, postal service plans stamp price hike and more
-
-
Uber launches rewards program, Netflix offers dirt-cheap plan outside US and more
-
Food stamp participation hits 10-year low, FDA plans to ban most flavored e-cigarettes and more
-
Duke Energy looks at ways to pay for hurricane damage, UPS avoids freight strike and more