Man stabs woman over undercooked potato, deputies say
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A man is accused of stabbing a woman in the head during an argument over a baked potato, WJAX reports.
Kenneth Crumpton, 36, of Yulee, Florida, is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Deputies said Crumpton stabbed a woman in the head with a fork after he apparently got angry about his baked potato being undercooked.
The woman had multiple stab wounds but refused treatment, according to a report obtained by WJAX.
Crumpton was booked into the Nassau County Jail.
