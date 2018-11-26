Major cockfighting ring bust: 32 people arrested, 186 roosters seized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OMAHA, Neb. -- A cockfighting ring was busted in Cass County Saturday after law enforcement was tipped off, resulting in 32 arrests and the seizure of 186 roosters.

The Nebraska Humane Society received the anonymous tip Saturday morning that a cockfight was going to take place on a property on Highway 50 in Louisville.

Officers arrived at the home and found numerous cars parked on the property, despite the fact the property owners denied knowing why so many people were on their property. Law enforcement received consent to search the property.

Law enforcement approached the east side of the property and found people fleeing a barn and running into the woods and fields. Officers detained as many people as possible and received assistance from the Plattsmouth Police Department to help transport and search for more people involved. Cass County deputies also received assistance from Cass County Emergency Management and Nebraska Humane Society.

The Nebraska Humane Society seized 186 live roosters and found eleven dead. One rooster was so badly injured, it had to be euthanized. Many of the roosters were found in small boxes with fresh injuries.

According to the Cass County Sheriff's Department, many items were found inside the barn related to cockfighting including blades, syringes, string, and a cockfighting pen.

Thirty-two people arrested and taken to the Cass County jail for suspicion of participating, viewing, or promoting cockfighting. Some of the suspects were cited for Obstruction of a peace officer.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the arrested are as follows:

Gerardo Manzo Reyes, age 43 Ulises Jacinto, age 32 Emilio Belb, age 35 Juan Aguilar, age 46 Mauro Valente, age 27 Roberto Cabrera, age 42 Pablo Suastegue, age 20 Abel Guerrero, age 29 Estela Moreno Barren, age 29 Migual Cruz, age 38 Juan Pena, age 52 Francisco Almazan, age 32 Elias Ramirez, age 33 Jose Lopez, age 40 Abel Chavez-Guzman, age 58 Fernando Gonzalez Balquier, age 46 Jesus Guerrero, age 27 Abel Garcia, age 30 Mario Sandoval, age 38 William Vega, age 24 Efrain Hermosillo, age 58 Victor Ramirez, age 57 Antonia Ozuna-Bernal, age 39 Saleena Robinson, age 24 Victor Perez, age 32 Luis Gomez, age 32 Eanie Heidemann, age 67 Juan Esquivel, age 36 Lucio Ventura, age 57 Rosalio Hernandez, age 37 Sergio Padron, age 29 Antonio Garcia, age 38.

Two juveniles were also detained and released to parents.