Mack Brown to return, replace Larry Fedora as UNC head football coach, sources say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — With Larry Fedora out as head coach of the University of North Carolina football team, a familiar face is coming back, sources confirmed to Inside Carolina.

The university is expected to announce Tuesday the return of legendary coach Mack Brown.

The 67-year-old College Football Hall of Famer led the Tar Heels from 1988 up until 1997. With 69 wins over those years, he established the second most wins of any UNC coach.

It will only take another 4 to beat Dick Crum who currently holds the record at 72 wins.

After coaching at UNC, Brown went on to become head coach at Texas where he built up a 158-48 record over 16 seasons.

His last five years were spent as an ESPN college football analyst.