Mack Brown to return, replace Larry Fedora as UNC head football coach, sources say

Posted 9:59 am, November 26, 2018, by , Updated at 10:01AM, November 26, 2018

GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 05: Head coach Mack Brown of the Texas Longhorns celebrates after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Tostitos Fiesta Bowl Game on January 5, 2009 at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Longhorns defeated the Buckeyes 24-21 (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — With  Larry Fedora out as head coach of the University of North Carolina football team, a familiar face is coming back, sources confirmed to Inside Carolina.

The university is expected to announce Tuesday the return of legendary coach Mack Brown.

The 67-year-old College Football Hall of Famer led the Tar Heels from 1988 up until 1997. With 69 wins over those years, he established the second most wins of any UNC coach.

It will only take another 4 to beat Dick Crum who currently holds the record at 72 wins.

After coaching at UNC, Brown went on to become head coach at Texas where he built up a 158-48 record over 16 seasons.

His last five years were spent as an ESPN college football analyst.