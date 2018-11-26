Father of Casey Anthony suffers from ‘incapacitating injuries’ after crash in Florida

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- George Anthony, the father of Casey Anthony, has been badly injured in a car crash on Interstate 4 in Florida, FOX35 has reported.

The Florida Highway Patrol told FOX35 that 67-year-old George Anthony was driving west on I-4 in his wife's Toyota 4Runner on Saturday.

For an unknown reason, he drove off the right shoulder and then tried to swerve left back onto the highway. He lost control of the vehicle and overturned several times.

He was taken to a hospital with "incapacitating injuries," according to the FHP.

George Anthony’s vehicle was the only one involved in the crash and he was the only person in the vehicle at the time, according to troopers.

Casey Anthony was found not guilty in 2011 for the 2008 murder of her daughter, Caylee.

The girl's body was found six months after she disappeared.

Prosecutors alleged Casey Anthony used chloroform to render her daughter unconscious and then duct-taped her mouth and nose to suffocate her. They alleged that she put the child's body in the trunk of her car for a few days before disposing of it.

Casey Anthony's attorneys argued that the toddler accidentally drowned in the family pool and that Casey Anthony's father helped her cover it up.