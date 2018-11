× Charter bus hit on I-85; troopers search for severely damaged car

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Highway Patrol is looking for a severely damaged car after a charter bus was hit on Interstate 85 Monday morning.

According to troopers, the bus was hit from behind at about 4:30 a.m. heading north near mile marker 108 and the Finch Farm Road exit.

Minor injuries were reported.

Troopers are looking for a red car with severe damage to the front and side of the vehicle. It may be a Honda Civic.