Burlington, North Carolina, now has its own currency

BURLINGTON, N.C. — That’s right! If you’re going shopping in Burlington, you may want to pick up the city’s new “Downtown Dollars.”

This special currency is only accepted at participating restaurants and shops in Burlington and aims to keep local dollars local.

The city describes “Downtown Dollars” as gift certificates which can be purchased from the city in $5 and $10 increments.

Businesses then accept the dollars just as they would any other kind of cash.

The catch? There is not currently any kind of “Downtown Cents,” so bills must be paid in whole dollars. Also, unlike regular dollars, Downtown Dollars expire one year after the issue date.

The plus? The dollars help support the local economy and are already accepted at over a dozen businesses.

Here’s the full list as of Monday: