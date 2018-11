Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- One person was killed and six others were injured Monday night when a driver lost control, police told WPIX.

The driver was parallel parking at Canal Street and Forsyth Street when the seven people were hit, a New York City police spokesperson said.

The van mounted a curb, according to the New York Times.

The Times reports that the driver was an elderly man.

There is no word on the victims' conditions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

40.715594 -73.994273