2 teens charged in Mebane shooting

MEBANE, N.C. — Two 19-year-olds are facing charges after allegedly shooting at a person in a truck, Mebane police report.

Moses Antonio Farrish II, 19, of Mebane, and James Thomas Blackwell, 19, of Haw River, were both charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Blackwell was also charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and injury to personal property.

Mebane police responded to the shooting at 8 p.m. Nov. 16 at the intersection of Augusta Drive and Beth Page Drive.

Witnesses told police that two people in a silver sedan shot at a white pick-up truck.

No one was injured.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Mebane Police Department at (919) 563-9031 or the Alamance County CrimeStoppers at (336) 229-7100.