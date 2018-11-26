2 French bulldog puppies stolen from Greensboro pet store

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two French bulldog puppies were stolen from a Greensboro pet store Saturday, just months after a previous French bulldog theft.

According to Friendly Pets, the two puppies were taken from the store between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

The pet store reported that two well-dressed women in their twenties came in and asked to see the puppies.

While they were spending time with the puppies, another puppy got loose in the store.

While the employee was distracted, the two women left with the dogs, Friendly Pets reports.

The store is looking for the 3-month-old male and 2-month-old female, both worth $4,500.

A different French bulldog puppy was stolen from the same store just a few months ago in August. A man was arrested and charged after the puppy was recovered.