× 14-year-old charged after teenager hit in High Point drive-by shooting

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A 14-year-old is facing charges after a 16-year-old was hit by gunfire in High Point Saturday afternoon.

At 3:15 p.m., High Point police responded to a report that a person was shot in a drive-by shooting at 506-A Steele St.

The teenager suffered a wound to the left leg.

According to police, the 16-year-old was talking to neighbors in his driveway when someone in a green Mercedes drove down Steel Street and shot at the group five times.

The residence at 506-B Steele Street was also struck.

No other injuries were reported.

At about 6:25 p.m., officers found a suspect and attempted a traffic stop.

When the driver would not pull over, police began pursuit.

The suspect vehicle ended up crashing into a street sign at the intersection of Greer Avenue and Cloverdale Street.

People got out of the car and ran away.

Officers arrested the driver, who was 14-years-old, and Daniel I. Gelzer, 18, of High Point, who was a passenger.

The driver was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, three counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, discharging a firearm in city limits and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Gelzer was charged with resist, delay and obstruct a police officer.

Officials do not plan to release the juvenile suspect’s name or mugshot.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000.