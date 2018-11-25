× Woman says eyebrow ‘microblading’ nightmare left her in hospital for 3 days

DETROIT – A woman in Detroit said an eyebrow “microblading” procedure left her in the hospital for three days.

WDIV reported that that woman, only identified as “Jennifer,” wants to warn others after she paid $250 for the deal.

Microblading is a tattooing technique in which a small handheld tool made up of several tiny needles is used to add permanent pigment to the skin.

Jennifer said she was originally happy with the results and the procedure made it look like she had actual hair on her eyebrows.

But her skin started to get red and she noticed swelling and pain that increased more each day.

She was eventually diagnosed with cellulitis on her face and admitted to the emergency room, spending three days in the hospital.

Jennifer has since been seeing Dr. Stephen Grekin, a dermatologist.

“This is potentially life-threatening if not treated because what’s right behind here — sinuses,” Grekin said. “What do the sinuses communicate? Boom: they go right to the brain.”

Grekin said he doesn’t expect Jennifer to have long-term problems, but she missed work and has a stack of medical bills.

Grekin said it’s “buyer beware” and anyone who is considering the procedure should do their research.

“I now regret going in there and getting it done,” Jennifer said. “It is vanity. You want to look good and you don’t ever think that’s going to happen to you.”