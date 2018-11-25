× Woman saves choking baby at North Carolina Golden Corral on Thanksgiving

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — A woman is credited with saving a choking baby at a North Carolina Golden Corral restaurant on Thanksgiving.

WLOS reported that Hannah Jarvis and her family are thanking Deborah Rouse for using the Heimlich maneuver to save 7-month-old Calli.

“I didn’t get her phone number or anything, but I knew her name and wanted people to know she’s a hero,” said mother Hannah Jarvis.

It happened Thursday at a Golden Corral in Hendersonville as Jarvis was celebrating Thanksgiving with her family of eight.

Jarvis said they were enjoying a peaceful meal when Calli started choking on some mashed potatoes. She said her child couldn’t breathe for a minute.

Rouse then intervened and started performing the Heimlich maneuver on Calli, who has since fully recovered.

“It was something that was meant to be,” said Cimarron Waldrup, Calli’s grandfather. “We just want to thank her, thank Deborah, again.”