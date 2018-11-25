× UNC fires head football coach Larry Fedora

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Larry Fedora will not be the head coach of the University of North Carolina in 2019, according to WTVD.

UNC Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham made the decision not to retain Fedora after meeting with members of UNC’s Board of Trustees and Chancellor Carol L. Folt.

Cunningham told Fedora about the decision Sunday morning.

“We appreciate all that Larry Fedora has done for us over the last seven years – coming to Carolina in the midst of an NCAA case and bringing stability to our football program when we most needed it,” Cunningham said. “Despite injuries, despite setbacks and hardships, Larry never made excuses. He focused his teams on overcoming adversity, and I deeply respect the way he persevered and led our program each day with integrity through some tough times. This was not an easy decision because of the deep affinity I have for Larry. It simply is time to take our football program in a new direction.”

Fedora is owed $3 million per year for the next four years. Those funds will be paid by the Department of Athletics and not through state funds.

