× Ricky Jay, magician and actor who appeared in several movies and TV shows, dies at 72

LOS ANGELES — Actor and magician Ricky Jay died Saturday from natural causes in his Los Angeles home, longtime manager Winston Simone said Sunday. Jay was 72.

Jay appeared in the movie “Boogie Nights,” the television series “Deadwood” and various HBO and PBS specials. He also wrote several books.

Born in Brooklyn, his birth name was Richard Jay Potash.

“He was an American treasure. We will never see the likes of this magnificent entertainer again,” Simone said.