Police arrest man accused of stabbing and killing woman at Winston-Salem apartment complex

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police have arrested a man accused of stabbing and killing a woman at a Winston-Salem apartment complex.

Charles Edward Grace, 66, of Winston-Salem, faces a murder charge in the death of 26-year-old Keonna Roberson, according to a Winston-Salem police press release.

Officers were called to 1205 Hutton Street, the apartment complex where the suspect lives, at about 8 a.m. Sunday.

Roberson was found in the parking lot with a stab wound. An ambulance took her to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where she died.

Police said Grace stabbed the victim after he was in a “verbal disturbance” with several people that turned physical.

Grace remained on the scene and has been arrested and charged. He was jailed in Forsyth County without bond.

This is the 23rd homicide for 2018, as compared to 22 during the same period in 2017, according to police.

Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. En Español: (336) 728-3904