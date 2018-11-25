× North Carolina school placed on lockdown after homemade explosive devise found in vehicle near campus

LA GRANGE, N.C. – Authorities are searching a North Carolina high school after a homemade explosive device was found in a vehicle near campus.

WITN reported that the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation’s bomb squad are searching North Lenoir High School.

The explosive device was found in a vehicle in a field down the road from the school, according to officials. Deputies said it was found as crews were investigating a stolen ATV.

The school was placed on lockdown as crews search the property, including buses, and the area in and around campus.

No arrests have been made and authorities have not released any information about a suspect.

“We take the safety of our schools and our children as one of our highest priorities,” said Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram. “We are not taking any chances with the safety of our school students or school staff.”