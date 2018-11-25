× Man seriously injured after SUV hits guardrail, goes airborne in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A man in Winston-Salem has serious injuries after his sport utility vehicle went off the road, hit a guardrail and went airborne.

Michael Edward King Jr., 28, of Winston-Salem, was taken to the hospital after crews responded to US 421 Southbound near Silas Creek Parkway shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

King was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer north on northbound US 421, according to a police press released.

Police said the SUV went off the road, hit the median guardrail, went airborne and landed in the travel lanes of US 421 Southbound.

Nobody else was in his vehicle and no other cars were involved. It remains uncertain what caused the wreck.

Southbound US 421 was closed for more than three hours but has since reopened.

Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.