Cyber Monday expected to bring in big deals and savings for local businesses

The countdown is on for some big shopping deals. Cyber Monday is expected to bring in big deals and savings, but it’s not all about the big retailers. Local stores are hoping to get plenty of clicks as well.

Small Business Saturday is in the books, but local stores have their eyes set on another day of deals.

“We email promotions a lot, a lot of Facebook and Instagram, just trying to put little promotions on that,” said Danielle Hoover, owner of Southern Comfort Boutique.

Her eyes are set on Cyber Monday for a day filled with sales.

“Hopefully, hopefully, we’ll see how it works out, but hopefully we’ll get a lot of traffic in,” she said.

Hoover is offering discounts and a free gift to customers. But even with the deals, local online stores say it can be challenging to compete.

“I think there’s just no way we can compete against the big box stores and the sales that they can offer,” said Olivia Calhoun, with Sifted, an online clothing store based out of Winston-Salem.

“With shopping local, we can’t quite keep up, but I know with Sifted it’s still a priority for us to keep things very affordable,” Calhoun said.

Local shops say when you fill your online shopping cart with local deals, you’re supporting your neighbors and helping your community.

“Anything that’s purchased in our store or any small local business goes right back in to the community,” Hoover said.

So, while you’re looking for the big deals, don’t forget about the small shops.

All online shopping should bring in some extra cash for the state this year. Earlier this year the governor and the North Carolina Department of Revenue started collecting sales tax from online retailers.

Before, the rule was the shops had to have a heavy presence in the state in order to pay sales tax, but a Supreme Court ruling in June changed that.