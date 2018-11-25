Police looking for man caught on video setting off firework on porch of home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERNARDS TOWNSHIP, N.J. – Police in New Jersey are looking for suspects after a man was caught on video setting a firework off on a home’s porch.

Police in Bernards Township, N.J. posted surveillance video to Facebook that shows of a suspect ringing the doorbell, lighting the firework and running off.

It happened at about 1 a.m. Friday, according to police.

Police said similar incidents have happened and they want to find the suspects before someone is seriously hurt or property is damaged.