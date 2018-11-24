× Yadkin County man gets 20-26 years for strangling mother to death and leaving her in a van in a field

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — A Yadkin County man has been convicted on charges that he kidnapped his mother and strangled her to death five years ago, leaving her in a van in a field, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

Andy Eric Collins, 55, of Hamptonville, pleaded guilty in Yadkin Superior Court to one count of voluntary manslaughter and one count of first-degree kidnapping. He was initially charged with first-degree murder, and Yadkin County prosecutors were pursuing the death penalty against him.

Collins entered the guilty pleas on Nov. 8. His murder trial was scheduled to begin the week of Nov. 13.

Judge Michael Duncan sentenced Collins to a total of 20 years to 26 years in prison.

Yadkin County sheriff’s deputies found the body of Azelyne Collins, 83, on Oct. 16, 2013, in her van in a field in Hamptonville, about a 1,000 feet from a house she owned. Andy Collins lived in the house.

Azelyne Collins’ body was halfway in the van’s back passenger seat and a seat belt was looped around her neck, according to an autopsy report. The report said she had been strangled to death and also had severe head injuries.

