Woman dies after botched nose job

DALLAS – A 35-year-old Texas realtor who ended up in a coma after a botched nose procedure has died.

TMZ reported that Laura Avila died after slipping into a coma when surgeons in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico incorrectly administered anesthesia.

Avila’s family moved her to hospice care, after deliberations with her medical team.

“She had the best of life in front of her until this tragic, unfortunate and senseless death,” said Avila’s attorney, Larry Friedman.

Avila had gone to Mexico for the medical procedure to save money.

“So that her death is not in vain, people should think of Laura before they look for cross border discount surgery,” Friedman said.