Randolph County deputy shoots, injures suspect that was pointing a gun at him

RANDLEMAN, N.C. – A man is accused of pointing a gun at a Randolph County deputy, resulting in the deputy shooting and injuring the suspect, according to Randolph County Sheriff Robert Graves.

John Andrew Mudlock, 44, of Randleman, faces charges including resisting a public officer, assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Deputies were called to a home in the 500 block of Providence Church Road shortly before 11 p.m. Friday, according to Graves.

The caller said the suspect was intoxicated and acting strange and wanted deputies to conduct a welfare check.

A deputy checking the area found the suspect in a garage and the suspect had a gun pointed at the deputy.

Graves said the deputy told the suspect to put down his gun and when the suspect would not, the deputy fired his gun, hitting the suspect in the lower abdomen. The deputy was not hurt.

911 was called and Mudlock was treated by emergency responders. He was released from the hospital and jailed under a $250,000 secured bond.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating. The deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave.

