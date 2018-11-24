Strangers connected by wrong text message celebrate 3rd Thanksgiving together

MESA, Arizona – Strangers who connected by a wrong text message have celebrated their third Thanksgiving together.
KPHO reported that 61-year-old Wanda Dench and 19-year-old Jamal Hinton connected years ago after an accidental text message.
Dench accidentally sent Hinton a text message and the two have been friends ever since, even going to dinner together every few months, according to the TV station.
“Gaining a new grandma, I thought maybe I’d gain one getting married, but as a friend, it’s great,” said Hinton.
Dench said, “Jamal is so awesome,” but also said she wants to retire from making the Thanksgiving dinner and wants to pass it on to the younger generation.
33.415184 -111.831472