Strangers connected by wrong text message celebrate 3rd Thanksgiving together

MESA, Arizona – Strangers who connected by a wrong text message have celebrated their third Thanksgiving together.

KPHO reported that 61-year-old Wanda Dench and 19-year-old Jamal Hinton connected years ago after an accidental text message.

Dench accidentally sent Hinton a text message and the two have been friends ever since, even going to dinner together every few months, according to the TV station.

“Gaining a new grandma, I thought maybe I’d gain one getting married, but as a friend, it’s great,” said Hinton.

Dench said, “Jamal is so awesome,” but also said she wants to retire from making the Thanksgiving dinner and wants to pass it on to the younger generation.