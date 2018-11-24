McLaurin Farms in Greensboro opens its annual hayride Christmas light show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – McLaurin Farms in Greensboro has opened its annual hayride Christmas light show, which currently runs through Christmas Eve.

"It's the only professional Christmas light display presented in the Greensboro area, and this year you can enjoy the show atop an old-fashioned hayride, "owner Eddie McLaurin said in a press release.

Children can also have their picture taken with Santa and there will be hot chocolate and apple cider for the parents.

The display at 5601 N. Church St. features more than 800,000 lights which show reindeer, elves, Christmas trees, and characters from the Land of Misfit Toys.

McLaurin Farms is open Saturday and Sunday, November 24 and 25, Friday, November 30, Saturday and Sunday, December 1 and 2, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, December 7, 8 and 9 and nightly from Friday, December 14 through Monday, December 24.

The cost is $8 per person. Children under 2 years old admitted free. The show begins from 6 to 8 p.m.