A pair of Adidas shoes could be key in finding missing 13-year-old Hania Noelia Aguilar

LUMBERTON, N.C. – Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a pair of shoes that belong to missing 13-year-old Hania Noelia Aguilar.

Aguilar’s family recently bought her a new and distinctive pair of sneakers for her, according to a press release from the FBI.

The shoes are Adidas white sneakers with black stripes and colorful stitching on the back heel of the shoe.

“Think through what you’ve seen since November 5th, have you seen a discarded pair of shoes, did someone try to sell you shoes, did they show up in a donation bin? We want to make sure we draw attention to the shoes because they are distinctive and the kidnapper could try and get rid of them for that reason,” said FBI Supervisory Senior Resident Agent Andy De la Rocha, in a press release.

Aguilar is a Hispanic female, 5-feet-tall, weighing about 126 pounds. She has black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with flowers and blue jeans. She went missing in Lumberton, N.C. on Nov. 5, prompting an Amber Alert.

Aguilar was at the Rosewood Mobile Home Park waiting for the rest of her family to come outside and drive to school when she was forced into the family’s SUV just before 7 a.m., according to officials.

“A witness saw a male subject dressed in all black and wearing a yellow bandanna force Hania into a relative’s vehicle that was parked in the driveway,” the FBI said in a statement.

The FBI has announced they are offering a reward of $25,000 for information that leads to 13-year-old Hania Noelia Aguilar’s location or the arrest of the person responsible for kidnapping her.

