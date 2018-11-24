× 2 bodies pulled from North Carolina lake believed to be missing couple, police say

VANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Two bodies recovered from Kerr Lake are believed to be the Henderson couple that was reported missing earlier this week, according to a statement by Henderson police.

WTVD reported that the pair was a man and a woman and are believed to be Kesha Smith, 36, and 40-year-old Robert Bullock.

Crews said they received a call earlier in the day about a body floating in the water. Officials responded to the scene and found two bodies and a vehicle.

One of the bodies was inside of the car, while the other was floating in the water.

The manner and cause of death will be determined pending an autopsy, according to Lt. Chris Ball with the Henderson Police Department.

The death investigation is being led by the Vance County Sheriff’s Office.