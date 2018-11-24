× 2 bodies, car pulled from North Carolina lake

VANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in Vance County are investigating after two bodies and a vehicle were found at Kerr Lake on Saturday afternoon.

Crews told WTVD they received a call earlier in the day about a body floating in the water.

Officials responded to the scene and found two bodies and a vehicle. One of the bodies was inside of the car, while the other was floating in the water.

Authorities have not released their identities; however, they said the pair was a man and a woman.