1 woman killed, 2 other people hurt after multi-vehicle wreck in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. – One woman is dead and two other people were hurt after a crash involving a truck and two cars in Thomasville.

Susan Miller Medlin, 53, of Thomasville, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Thomasville police press release. The other two victims were treated and released from the hospital.

Officers were called to US 29/70 and Kanoy Road at about 5:30 p.m. Friday where police said a woman driving a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 crashed into a 1996 Nissan Maxima driven by Medlin.

Police said Medlin was stopped at the intersection and the Silverado headed east on US 29/70 hit her driver’s side.

A 2005 Buick Lesabre driven by a 76-year-old then hit the Silverado in the northbound lanes of US 29/70, according to police.

This crash remains under investigation. Police said it is currently unknown if alcohol, narcotics, or electronic devices played a role.