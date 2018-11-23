× Winter Weather Advisory in effect for portions of the Piedmont until Saturday morning

Portions of the FOX8 viewing area are under a Winter Weather Advisory with a brief period of freezing rain expected across the far northwest Piedmont late Friday night.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday for Davie, Forsyth, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.

A wintry mix of freezing rain and rain is expected to develop late Friday evening. The precipitation will transition to just rain overnight and a coating of ice may develop.

A light glaze could develop on the top of vehicles and other metal objects. Road surfaces should remain just wet.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of freezing rain will create a light glaze. Isolated slick spots may develop on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses. Drivers should slow down and use caution.