Wear a robe worn by Ric Flair at ‘WrestleCade’ pro wrestling event this weekend in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Several big names in the world of professional wrestling are coming to downtown Winston-Salem this weekend.

WrestleCade, an event where fans can meet and greet wrestlers, takes place at the Benton Convention Center at 301 W Fifth St. on Saturday and Sunday.

The guests include Kane, Harley Race, Kia Stevens, Fallah Bahh, Road Warrior Animal, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Mean Gene Okerlund, Hacksaw Jim Duggan and several others.

Participants will also have the opportunity to have their photo taken in an actual robe worn by wrestling legend Ric Flair.

Tickets can be bought the day of the event at the venue. Visit Wrestlecade.com for more information.

