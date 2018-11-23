× Stephen Curry involved in car wreck in California

OAKLAND, Calif. – Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was in a car wreck in California on Friday, but nobody was hurt.

KGO reported that it happened just before 9 a.m. on westbound Highway 24 in Oakland, Calif.

Curry was hit twice, first after a car spun out and hit him and then against when a second car rear-ended him, according to California Highway Patrol.

Curry’s Porsche was damaged, but nobody involved in the wreck was hurt. Weather likely played a role, according to officials.

Curry, who grew up in Charlotte, N.C., is still recovering from a groin injury and will not play in against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.