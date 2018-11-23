Black Friday: Piedmont Triad shoppers looking for the best savings on Christmas gifts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Thanksgiving shoppes are taking advantage of the deals at some of the biggest retailers in the Triad.

Outside of the Target locations on Wendover and New Garden, holiday shoppers waited Thursday night in long lines wrapped around the buildings in hopes of getting the best deals on doorbusters. Friday morning, they braved the cold well before stores were set to open.

Most shoppers said they want to save every penny they can on big ticketed items such as big screen TVs and the latest electronics.

Melanie and Heather spent their day store hoping to get the best savings on their Christmas gifts.

“Heather you go to the iPad's, I’m going to go to the toys , and we split up and we divide and conquer!” Melanie said.

FOX8’s SkyView 8 captured an aerial view of the packed parking lots at WalMart and Target parking lots on Wendover Avenue.

