Here's a first look at the preview for the live-action 'Lion King' remake

The first look at the new “Lion King” will make you feel nostalgic. A trailer has been released and it features a pivotal scene from the Disney movie.

At just over a minute and a half, the sneak-peek has stirred plenty of excitement for the live-action remake.

The movie will star Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé as Nala, and James Earl Jones, who is reprising his role as Mufasa.

Elton John and Hans Zimmer are also returning to compose the music. The original “Lion King” was animated and released in 1994.

The new movie will be photorealistic, computer animated and directed by Jon Favreau. It’s planned to hit theaters next year.