Father backing out of driveway accidentally hits and kills his 5-year-old son

HAMBURG, N.Y. – A man backing out of his driveway in New York accidentally hit and killed his 5-year-old son, according to police.

WIVB reported that the child was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital by volunteer firefighters. Authorities have not released the names of the people involved.

Police were called to the scene shortly before 2:30 p.m. Thursday outside a home in Hamburg, N.Y.

There is no current indication of drugs or alcohol, according to police. No word on any possible charges.