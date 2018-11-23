× Burger restaurant closes after video shows employee cooking rat on grill

HONOLULU — A hamburger restaurant in Hawaii has closed after two employees posted a video that apparently shows them cooking a rat on the grill.

Fox News reported that Teddy’s Bigger Burgers has closed its Honolulu location and the two employees in the video were fired.

Richard Stula, the president of Teddy’s Bigger Burgers, said the company is investigating the authenticity of the video, which was posted to Snapchat.

“We are horrified a former employee would create something like this trying to destroy our reputation without regard for our 20-plus years of quality and aloha,” he said.

Stula said the company is consulting lawyers about potential legal action against the employees who filmed the video.

The brief video shows the employees joking as it appears that a rat is being cooked on a restaurant grill.

On Friday, the state Department of Health inspected the restaurant, which will reopen after undergoing a “complete sanitization” with all equipment and utensils being replaced, according to the company.