8 sent to hospital after church van crash in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Officials say eight people were taken to the hospital after a church van overturned following a crash Friday morning, WTVD reported.

Around 7:30 a.m., emergency workers responded to a crash call at the intersection of Camden Road and Whitfield Street.

Police said a church van collided with a Dodge pickup truck, causing the van to overturn.

The double doors on the van were removed to get the riders out.

All seven occupants of the van, along with the driver of the pickup were taken to the hospital.

The names of the victims and their conditions have not been released.