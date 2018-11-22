× Yanceyville recommends boiling water as precaution after water pump malfunction

YANCEYVILLE, N.C. – The town of Yanceyville has issued a water advisory as a precaution after low pressure and outages in the distribution system due to a water pump malfunction.

Officials recommend boiling all water used for consumption, including drinking, washing dishes and brushing teeth, for about 1 minute.

Vigorous boiling for one (1) minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water, the town said in a press release.

Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system can potentially increase the risk for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

The advisory was issued Thanksgiving morning and remains in effect until further notice.