Woman at center of viral GoFundMe scam suspended from state job

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. – A woman accused of scamming hundreds of thousands of dollars from donors in a viral GoFundMe scam has been suspended from her state job.

NJ.com reported that 28-year-old Kate McClure has been suspended from her job as a receptionist for the Department of Transportation.

McClure has had the job since 2014 and had an annual salary of just over $43,000. Details have not been released on if she has been suspended with or without pay.

“Unfortunately, it is standard operating procedure for a governmental entity,” said McClure’s attorney, James Gerrow. “Yet, it adds to the traumatizing impact this case has had on Kate.”

McClure, along with Mark D’Amico and Johnny Bobbitt Jr., face charges of second-degree theft by deception and conspiracy to commit theft by deception.

McClure and D’Amico said they met Bobbitt as a homeless man in Philadelphia after McClure’s car broke down. The homeless man gave her his last $20 to help with gas, according to the story.

McClure and D’Amico then started a GoFundMe page which raised more than $400,000 for the alleged homeless man.

Now, authorities said the entire thing was made up and the three conspired to scam people out of their money and split the wealth.

GoFundMe has committed to providing a full refund to the campaign’s 14,000 donors, said Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.