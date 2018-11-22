× What’s open on Thanksgiving? Restaurants and grocery stores in your area

Going out to eat this Thanksgiving? Need to run to the grocery store? Here’s your guide to what’s open:

Applebee’s: Regular menu plus special Thanksgiving entrée including turkey, gravy and mashed potatoes. Locations in High Point, Winston-Salem and Greensboro.

Bob Evans: $15 dine-in special on Thanksgiving Day which includes turkey, endless bread and a slice of pie. Nearest location is Durham.

Cracker Barrel: The restaurant is serving a Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Meal which includes turkey and gravy, biscuits and pumpkin pie. Locations in Clemmons and Greensboro.

Denny’s: Denny’s has added some “festive flavors” for customers to try including the Pumpkin Spice Pancake Breakfast. Locations in Thomasville, Greensboro, Kernersville and Haw River.

Golden Corral: The dine-in buffet includes turkey, ribs, ham, cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes and more. Locations in Asheboro, Burlington, Greensboro, Lexington, Mount Airy, Reidsville and Winston-Salem.

Waffle House: This chain will be serving up its everyday menu. Locations throughout the Piedmont.

Grocery stores: