Person struck, killed by Norfolk Southern train in Kings Mountain

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. – A person died after being hit by a train in Cleveland County Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Officials told WSOC a person was walking on the railroad tracks in Kings Mountain around 1:20 p.m. and was struck by a Norfolk Southern train.

The train was traveling southbound and had two locomotives and 22 rail cars. Officials on the Norfolk Southern called Gaston County police and said they hit a person.

The officials said a body was found near Linwood Road in Kings Mountain. The case is under investigation and no other details were released.