Hops Burger Bar coming to downtown Winston-Salem this spring

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Hops Burger Bar, a nationally renowned gourmet burger restaurant with a hometown feel, will debut at a downtown Winston-Salem site in the spring, its co-owners said Wednesday.

The Winston-Salem Journal reported that Hops has taken over the lease at 901 Reynolda Road from Carmine’s 901 Grill, said Chris Martin, co-owner and company president. Carmine’s Italian Restaurant on Jonestown remains open.

The transaction closed Monday with renovations slated to begin in January.

The 3,100-square-foot restaurant is in a building owned by Acacia No. 1 LLC. It has a seating capacity of up to 85 seats and includes a large bar area and outdoor dining space.

“Gourmet burgers and craft brews are our core competency,” Martin said.

“We’re bringing the exact same menu with featured burgers each week. We’ll have a full ABC license with wine and liquor.”

