Employees gearing up for Black Friday shoppers in the Triad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Employees at some of the biggest retailers are gearing up for Black Friday with specials for shoppers.

“We have overnight crews and day crews making sure your experience this holiday is as magical as possible,” said one of the supervisors at Best Buy near Wendover Avenue in Greensboro.

Best Buy's has sales on items including TVs, toys and electronics.

Other retailers such as Target on New Garden Road say they’ve had hundreds of workers in place for the crowds.

“We have online options are well, were you can order it online. We will grab it for you, we will have it ready for you,” said R.J. Jasso, Target’s store manager.

Both stores open their doors at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.