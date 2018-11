× Deer kicks woman in the head at North Carolina 5k run on Thanksgiving morning

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A woman at a North Carolina 5k run was hurt after being kicked in the head by a deer on Thanksgiving morning.

WCNC reported that the woman was handing out water at the Turkey Trot 5K in Iredell County when a deer kicked her.

The kick was a “serious and traumatic accident” and sent the woman spinning around into the road, according to officials.