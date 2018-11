Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Unafraid of the what life may have in store, 17-year-old Z is hopeful at finding a Forever Family.

A unique and adventurous teen, she loves to try new things, create and has aspirations of performing for a show like Cirque Du Soleil.

Most importantly she wants an accepting family that can give her the consistent love that she’s always dreamt of having.

If you or someone you know is interested in adoption, please contact foreverfamily.org.