Woman who died after crashing into tractor trailer on US 52 identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. – A woman died after crashing into the back of a tractor-trailer on US-52 Wednesday morning.

Cariluz Bolet, 42, of Kernersville, has been identified as the victim, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper K. Thomas. She was not wearing a seat belt.

It happened shortly after 8 a.m. near Rural Hall and exit 120 for Westinghouse Road in Forsyth County.

Bolet was driving an Infiniti SUV with no passengers. Troopers said there is no reason to suspect impairment or distraction.