× Water main break shuts down Eastchester Drive in High Point, could cause sinkhole

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A water main break is causing problems in High Point Wednesday morning.

The 1800 block of Eastchester, spanning from Interstate 74 to Deep River, is currently closed.

Police, fire and city officials are on scene working to contain the problem.

Officials are concerned the break could cause a sinkhole.

We understand this is the way you always go (1800 blk of Eastchester), but right now you CAN NOT go this way until we make sure the roadway is safe. @CityofHighPoint crews are on scene. #HPPD pic.twitter.com/bV70n4hmj8 — HighPoint(NC)Police (@HighPointPolice) November 21, 2018