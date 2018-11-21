UNCG partnership with Moss Street School works to improve quality of education

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REIDSVILLE, N.C. -- There is a certain energy in the hallways and classrooms of the Moss Street School that hasn’t been there in a long time.

“The thing about this project that is so exciting is the impact it has on the young people,” UNC Greensboro Chancellor Franklin Gilliam said. “These children are getting a first-class education. You can see it when you walk the hallways and go in a classroom.”

That wasn’t always the way it was in this part of Reidsville.

Moss Street is one of nine schools the state legislature designated to partner with one of the state’s universities to remake those K-12 schools shine again.

It’s a pet project of state Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger.

“This is an opportunity for those schools of education to put into practice the kinds of things that they are teaching and in many respects I would think to grade whether or not those things work,” Berger said.

Christina O’Connor is the co-director of the Moss Street School Partnership, one of five of the nine school partnerships that is up and running. O’Connor has staffed the school with some of the best teachers UNCG has produced to make sure the children are getting the best education available.

“We're not really experimenting so much as we are trying to apply what's research-based and what's been effective in other places,” O’Connor said.

For Gilliam, it’s what schools like UNCG were created to do.

“It's our job to serve the citizens of our state and it's not limited to our campus,” Gilliam said.

Berger sees it much the same way from the legislature’s perspective.

“We've got to look at trying to score education in ways other than how much money you're spending,” Berger said. “We've got to look at outcomes - how many kids are reading at grade level at the end of third grade? How many kids, when they graduate from our high schools, have the kinds of skills necessary to either go into an advanced training program, go into our community colleges, or do course work in our universities? I think, unfortunately, all too often we're not making the grade as far as those things are concerned.”

And the Moss Street School Partnership is designed to change that.